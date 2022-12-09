SURPRISE! Byram Responders Help Family Celebrate 36th Birthday Of Lt. After Recent Cancer Death

Try not to cry: a dedicated group of Byram first responders celebrated a late lieutenant who recently lost his battle with cancer by surprising the entire family — including his six-year-old son — on what would’ve been the devoted dad’s 36th birthday.

Byram firefighter and beloved father of three William Garcia died of Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma on Friday, Oct. 28, DailyVoice reported.

Remembered fondly by the department and family after a life of nothing but love and service, Byram firefighters said they were “summoned to a meeting” on Wednesday by Garcia’s youngest son, Cole, also a newly appointed lieutenant.

Cole told the department that he wanted to honor his father for his 36th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 8 — but he had a very particular approach.

“He was specific and detailed, we needed an ice cream cake, dad’s favorite, 36 balloons for his 36th birthday and 36 candles on the cake,” the squad said in an incredibly touching Facebook post.

But that’s not all — he also insisted on the squad sneaking into the house, counting to five, and shouting, “surprise!”

“This way his mom would smile and be happy,” reads the post.

Always eager to help, the entire department wasted no time following Cole’s every last instruction before sneaking into the home and throwing the whole family an unforgettable celebration to honor Lt. Garcia’s 36th “heavenly birthday.”

Even the dogs got in on the fun.

Scroll down to view photos of Lt. Will Garcia’s surprise 36th “heavenly birthday.”

And for anyone feeling as generous as these dedicated first responders during this holiday season, a GoFundMe for the family is still accepting donations.

"We hope you had a fantastic heavenly birthday Will," the squad said. "We miss you.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.