Popular Thai Restaurant Shuts Doors Of Sussex County Location After 10 Years

Popular Thai eatery Thai Nam Phet has closed the doors of its Newton restaurant after a decade in business.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page on May 14.

“It’s time to say goodbye to our Newton location,” the post reads.

“We would like to thank you for your tremendous support throughout the years, last year especially. It was such an honor to be a part of this neighborhood and serve the Newton community.”

The restaurant’s last day open was May 15.

Formerly located at 7 Woodside Ave., the popular eatery had become well known for its huge range of authentic Thai options like curry, pad Thai, fried rice, seafood and more.

Fortunately, Thai cuisine fanatics can still get their fill at the brand’s Rockaway location on Route 46 east.

“Thank you from the bottom of our heart for 10 amazing years here and we will surely miss you, Newton.”

Thai Nam Phet, 296 Route 46, Rockaway

