Popular Mexican Restaurant Permanently Shutters After 25 Years In Sussex County

A popular Mexican restaurant has permanently closed its doors after 25 years in Sussex County.

Taco of the Town on Main Street in Sussex made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 9.

“It is bittersweet but we have decided after 25 years it’s time to retire from Taco of the Town!” reads the post.

“We have shared such great memories! Watching our children grow up and now watching their children!”

The eatery had first closed for its holiday break on Sunday, Dec. 19, and had not yet reopened, according to a series of social media updates.

“I am so grateful for all the love and support you have given…I will certainly miss all of you,” reads the retirement post, which was flooded with comments from longtime customers who referred to the joint as a “hidden gem” and wished the owner well.

“Very bittersweet,” one comment says. “You will be missed. Love the service and food! Best of luck to you and your future endeavors.”

