No Fork Needed: Sussex County's CakePop Bar Sets Opening Date For New Retail Store

No need to find a fork — Sussex County’s favorite cake pop business is getting its very own retail store.

Heatherly Sweets CakePop Bar is opening its doors on Main Street in Branchville on Valentine’s Day weekend.

What, exactly, is a cake pop? It’s a smooth, indulgent bite of rich cake and creamy frosting shaped to perfection and placed delicately atop a lollipop stick.

The business’s owner and primary baker is Heather Peterson, a busy mom of three, who says she’s always considered the kitchen a comfortable place to be creative and unwind.

“Heatherly Sweets was my first business that I just could never let go — even in between breaking my leg and being immobile for 6 months, having 3 babies, and starting other numerous side hustles and contract office jobs,” she writes on the company’s website.

“Baking has always been what I go back to when I want to feel grounded and ‘home.’”

After perfecting her baking technique, Peterson has expanded the menu to include more than 30 varieties of not just cake pops but cocoa bombs, ‘cakesickles,’ and several other decadent desserts.

The grand opening of the CakePop Bar’s retail store will also feature gift sets, candles, fresh flowers, greeting cards and more, according to a Jan. 5 post on its Facebook page:

“A huge step towards a lifelong dream has officially been announced,” the post says.

“We hope you’ll join us in celebrating our grand opening weekend!”

Follow CakePop Bar on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

CakePop Bar, 15 Main St., Branchville, NJ

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.