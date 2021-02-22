BYOB Asian-American Eatery Opening In Sussex County

A new Asian-American restaurant will soon open its doors in Sussex County.

Blue Spice, a self-described modern Asian-American eatery, is slated to open at 3339 Rt. 94 at the Hardyston Mercantile Mall plaza in late-March — though no official date has been announced.

The BYOB restaurant will offer both dine-in and takeout options in a “comfortable atmosphere for family and friends,” according to a post from its Facebook page.

Restaurant owner Frieda Barnett of Crystal Springs attributes her drive and passion for food to her mother, a 30-year chef and restaurateur.

“I am passionate about sharing deliciousness and enjoy with people,” Barnett, 47, told Daily Voice.

“I always dreamt about offering dishes the way my mom used to, focus on flavor through fresh ingredients and with honest pricing. I view dining as an experience, and that's not just food itself, but the comfortable atmosphere, menu choices, level of personal service, overall presentation, the whole package.”

Barnett says the Blue Spice team is eager to join the Hardyston culinary community.

"We are proud to be part of this town and to that end, we engraved 'Hardystonian' in our logo! she said. "We hope our place becomes the spot that you can come any day of the week, as well as for special occasions."

Meanwhile, the business is also looking to hire waitstaff, dishwashers, line cooks, and general management ahead of the opening.

Send an email to bluespice@bluespicekitchen.com for more hiring information.

Blue Spice, 3339 Rt. 94 Unit 3.1 in Hardyston

