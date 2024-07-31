Jersey City Man Gets Five Years For Dealing Cocaine: Sussex County Prosecutor

Terrance Davies was arrested following an investigation by multiple law enforcement units into the dealing of cocaine in Newton in April and May, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said.

The investigation was conducted by the Sussex County Guns, Gangs and Narcotics Task Force, New Jersey State Police and the Hopatcong Borough Police Department, Murray said.

In his his guilty plea, Davis admitted to distributing less than one-half of an ounce of cocaine, Murray said.

