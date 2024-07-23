Overcast 70°

Jackpot! Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Sussex County Wins Big

A $30 investment turned into $50,000 for a scratch off lottery player in Sussex County.

Quick Chek in Newton.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

A $50,000 loaded ticket sold in Newton won the top prize on Sunday, July 21. 

The game involves a player scratching off the play area to reveal 10 winning numbers and 30 your numbers each associated with a prize. If the pla WINNING NUMBERS and thirty YOUR NUMBERS each associated with a prize. If the player matches any winning numbers to the your numbers, the player wins the prize shown for that number.

If the player reveals a moneybag symbol, the player wins the prize instantly.

The ticket was sold at a Quick Chek.

