Jackpot! Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Sussex County Wins Big

A $50,000 loaded ticket sold in Newton won the top prize on Sunday, July 21.

The game involves a player scratching off the play area to reveal 10 winning numbers and 30 your numbers each associated with a prize. If the pla WINNING NUMBERS and thirty YOUR NUMBERS each associated with a prize. If the player matches any winning numbers to the your numbers, the player wins the prize shown for that number.

If the player reveals a moneybag symbol, the player wins the prize instantly.

The ticket was sold at a Quick Chek.

