Head-On Frankford Twp. Crash Leaves 4 People Seriously Injured: State Police

A Honda Civic heading south on W. Owassa Turnpike (Route 521) crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Honda CRV heading north, head-on around 11:50 a.m. near milepost 26.2 in Frankford Township, NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The driver of the CRV, a 75-year-old Newark man, suffered moderate injuries, as did his passenger, a 37-year-old Newark man.

The driver of the Civic, Matthew Budd, a 22-year-old Dingmans Ferry, PA resident, and his passenger, a 19-year-old Newton woman, were both seriously injured, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation.

