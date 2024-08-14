Partly Cloudy 58°

Franklin Man Fired Gunshots Onto Neighbor's Property: Police

A 52-year-old Franklin man was arrested on Saturday, July 27, after he fired gunshots that damaged his neighbor's property, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Franklin Borough Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

Officers arrived on Corkhill Road and determined Kevin Kaye was intoxicated when he was handling the rifle, causing damage to his neighbor's fence, above-ground pool, children's clubhouse and garage, Franklin Borough police said. 

The residents and their children were in the yard and swimming pool at the time shots were fired, police said.

Kaye was charged with multiple weapons offenses, endangering the welfare of others, criminal mischief and obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct, police said.

