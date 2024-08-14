Franklin Man Fired Gunshots Onto Neighbor's Property: Police

Officers arrived on Corkhill Road and determined Kevin Kaye was intoxicated when he was handling the rifle, causing damage to his neighbor's fence, above-ground pool, children's clubhouse and garage, Franklin Borough police said.

The residents and their children were in the yard and swimming pool at the time shots were fired, police said.

Kaye was charged with multiple weapons offenses, endangering the welfare of others, criminal mischief and obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct, police said.

