Four Dead In Fiery Andover Township Crash

A 2021 Jeep Rubicon heading west crossed over the double yellow lines, striking a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup head-on around 4 p.m., on Newton-Sparta Road east of Limecrest Road, in Andover Township near the Sparta line, local police said.

The Ford Ranger pickup erupted in flames with three occupants entrapped. First responders used fire extinguishers and attempted life-saving measures but the flames had become too intense, police said.

The occupant in the Jeep was also entrapped and first responders were able to use a personal vehicle with a chain to pull the Jeep away from the Ford Ranger pickup. The Andover Township / Andover Boro Fire Department and Sparta Fire Department put out the fire and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver of the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep was flown to Morristown Hospital and was later pronounced dead. The three occupants in the Ford Ranger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Newton-Sparta Road was detoured for approximately 5.5 hrs during the investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Andover Township Police Department and being assisted by the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office and the Sussex County Sheriff's Department Crash Team.

Responding agencies: Andover Township Fire Department, Andover Boro Fire Department, Sparta Township Fire Department, Sparta Township EMS, Sparta Township Police Department, NJSP, Atlantic EMS, St Claire's Paramedics, Newton EMS, Newton Police Department and Sussex County Fire Marshal.

