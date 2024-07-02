Former Nun, 96, Killed By Driver Who Failed To Yield While Crossing Newton Street: Cops

Aurora Marcos Travis, of Newton, died on Thursday, June 27, after being struck by a 25-year-old driver who failed to yield as she crossed Madison Street in a marked crosswalk, local police said.

The driver had been turning left from Elm Street around 11 a.m., Newton police said. Travis was taken to Newton Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, while the driver was issued a summons for failure to yield, police said.

Born and raised in Honduras, Travis became a nun with the Franciscan Order, teaching at an orphanage for many years, according to her obituary. She eventually left the nunnery and married her husband, John, who predeceased her, her obituary reads.

Settling in Newton, Travis became a eucharistic minister at the Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, her obituary reads.

She is survived by her brother, Albert and many other friends and family members she made at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, according to her obituary.

A funeral was held on Monday, July 1 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and she was buried at the church cemetery, according to her obituary.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newton Police Department, Sussex County Prosecutor's Office and Sussex County Sheriff's Office Crash Team, police said.

To view her obituary, click here.

