At 3:02 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Route 15 southbound in Sparta Township and found a dump truck overturned with a driver trapped, the Sparta Township Fire Department said.

The driver was out of the truck by the time first responders arrived and was treated and transported to a nearby hospital, firefighters said. Firefighters worked to secure the scene and eventually up righted the truck, authorities said.

