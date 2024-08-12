Driving Too Slowly Gets Man Busted For DWI: Sparta PD

At 1:48 a.m., officers were patrolling Sparta Avenue when they noticed a vehicle driving southbound failing to maintain a single lane of travel and driving below the speed limit, Sparta police said.

After pulling over the vehicle, officers detected the odor of alcohol from the man's mouth and believed he was impaired, police said. The Franklin man was asked to perform several sobriety tests before he was arrested for DWI and transported to police for processing, officers said.

He was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated, careless driving and other traffic offenses, police said.

