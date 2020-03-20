These North Jersey Restaurants Have Special Family Deals

Takeout and delivery are your options when it comes to New Jersey restaurants for the next several weeks.

Many places are offering special deals as the state works to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Below are some local businesses offering special deals who you can support during this time.

Restaurants on this list are in Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.

Mountain House Tavern and Grill, Branchville : Family meal deals include savory options like roasted pork chops, penne vodka and meatloaf.

Sussex Sit N’ Chat, Sussex : For $25, the Sussex staple provides five portions of either roast turkey, chicken parm, spaghetti and meatballs, penne Ala vodka, cheese ravioli, roast beef or burgers — all served with a large salad.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, Sparta: Krogh’s is offering four varieties of classic family-style favorites with sides, including chicken parm, chicken or beef fajitas, pasta and meatballs and chicken French.

Roxbury Diner, Succasunna In addition to offering full menu options through takeout and delivery, Roxbury Diner is going above and beyond and is also prepared to sell essential items like eggs, like, pasta, paper towels and toilet paper.

Bistro D'Azur, South Orange Bistro d’Azur is offering "quarantine casseroles" for curbside pickup as well as two course prix fixe options. Family meals served with green salad, bread and cookies for dessert. Main course options include beef bourguignon, Chicken Provencal, grilled salmon and more. Meals for two are $45, and for four $85.

Celestine’s Catering Company, Washington : This southern-style eatery’s family meal deals include crispy fried chicken and chicken/bacon medallions, and each comes with a choice of two sides and four pieces of cornbread. Don’t forget the iced tea and sweet potato pie!

Hyde-Away Restaurant & Tap Room, Newton: The modern bar and grill serves family-style catering trays with classic menu items for takeout, including pasta, burgers and more.

Yetters Diner & Restaurant, Augusta: Offers daily rotating family-style dinner options like eggplant parm and pasta — a tray for four is just $25.

Volare’s Restaurant, Rutherford: The traditional Italian eatery is serving both small and large family meals with options like chicken marsala, sausage, peppers and onions and eggplant rollatini. Grab a meal for three for $24.95 or a meal for five to seven for $42.95.

Giovanna’s Cafe, Ramsey : Offers a rotating variety of family deals with curbside pickup — options include shepherd’s pie, chicken roulade and garlic lemon parmesan salmon. Just $42 to feed a family of four to six.

Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, Wyckoff : Aldo’s family specials rotate regularly and include three courses: seafood or house salad, mussels Provinciale or marinara and flounder Francese or shrimp Fra Diavolo — $49.95 for four people.

Matera’s Italian Market & Catering, Rutherford: Matera’s allows guests to mix-and-match seven individual dinners for $54.99. Options include chicken French, chicken parm, fish fry, manicotti marinara and more. Meanwhile, the four pint special includes four pints of any prepared salads with four rolls for $24.99.

Ah’Pizz, Montclair and Harrison: The pizzeria is offering two family deals serving two to four people. Package one includes a salad, pizza and rigatoni pasta (or mashed potatoes) for $19.95. For $5 more, you can exchange the pizza for an Italian chicken specialty like parm, Francese or marsala.

Trattoria Il Cafone, Lyndhurst : In addition to rotating everyday specials, the upscale eatery offers half trays of pasta for $10 and half trays of chicken for $20.

Giovanni’s Bicycle Club, Englewood Cliffs : While not necessarily labeled as a “family meal deal,” the Italian staple is offering a free large pizza with all deliveries of $25 or more in March and April. You’ll have plenty of food for the whole family without leaving the house!

Belmont Tavern, Belleville : Serving “made to order” menu favorites like chicken savoy and chicken Murphy, as well as all pasta dishes and shrimp appetizers — both half-trays and full trays are available.

Primo Amore Bistro, Hawthorne: Offering half-tray takeout specials like penne vodka and fettuccini Alfredo ($20) or chicken parm and chicken Francese ($40). Also available are quarts of marinara or vodka sauce for $10, each including a free box of Barilla pasta while supplies last.

Favale’s Trattoria and Coal Pizza, Ramsey: The local staple serves weeknight family dinners -- four servings for $49.99 plus $12 for each extra person. Meal options rotate weekly and include classic Italian entrees like chicken Francese with penne, spaghetti and meatballs and chicken parm.

The meals come with a dessert as well, but if you’re looking for something extra, grab a kid-friendly ‘cupcake kit’ for $20 — it comes with three chocolate and three vanilla cupcakes, sprinkles and icing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

