Owners To Reinvent Shuttered Sussex County Diner

A Sussex County diner that fell victim to COVID-19 is expected to reopen as a new restaurant, NJ.com reports.

The Double S Diner in Wantage closed Oct. 13 after nearly 60 years in business.

Owners Norbey Arango and Keith Yodice, however, will be transforming the Route 23 eatery into a "specialized restaurant," which means cutting down the extensive menu to a few perfected items, according to NJ.com.

Yodice told reports that the pandemic caused business at Double S to drop by more than 60 percent since March. Setting up an outdoor dining area in recent months didn't appear to help.

Double S announced its closing last week in a Facebook post.

"We regret to inform you all that the Double S Diner has closed its doors," the post reads. "We want to thank you all for your continued patronage through these trying times.

"We have considered you all an extension of family and we will carry the memories with us. We look forward to the future as we make this hard transition and wish you all the best."

The post garnered nearly 100 comments from previous customers.

"So sad to hear this news," one person wrote. "I hate diners - always found the food to be tasteless and less than average- well until I had your food! I’m so heartbroken 💔, I hope there is a chance you will re-open in time!"

"Our favorite diner EVER," another said. "This is upsetting to say the least. 😢😢😢😢😢"

