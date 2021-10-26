KNOW HIM? Man Caught On Tape Burglarizing Popular Sussex County Pizzeria

Police are investigating after a man was caught on tape burglarizing a popular Sussex County pizzeria over the weekend.

The man can be seen entering AG Pizza at 55 Rt. 15 on the corner between Rt. 15 and Rt. 94 in Lafayette around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, pizzeria employee Erika Medina told Daily Voice.

“Thankfully not much was taken but they did damage to the property and did get away with some cash,” Medina said.

New Jersey State Police, who are investigating the burglary, say one more detail may be an important clue.

“[The suspect] walked to the pizzeria, they didn’t drive, so the police believe it could be a local who is familiar with the area or may live in the area,” Medina said.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact State Police in Augusta at (973) 383-1515.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.