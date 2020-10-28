COVID-19: Sussex County Gym Owner Who Sued Murphy Administration Closes Business

The owner of a Sussex County kickboxing studio is closing up shop just weeks after filing a lawsuit against Gov. Phil Murphy.

Darlene Pallay, who owns CKO Kickboxing in Franklin, claimed in her suit that the Governor’s signing of Executive Order 104 on March 19 failed to abide by the part of the act that requires businesses to be compensated in the event of forced closure.

Pallay did not immediately return Daily Voice’s request for comment Tuesday.

She closed her gym in March, and reopened for outdoor classes in June -- but things weren't the same under Murphy's new orders, Pallay said.

Her classes are limited to only 10 people now, and she's lost more than 200 members, NJ.com reports.

Pallay plans on closing her studio at the end of October, NJ.com reports.

Her suit said that the Disaster Control Act would have required Murphy to organize a board for every county with at least three members dedicated to emergency compensation.

The ultimate goal would have been to provide “reasonable compensation” to those whose businesses have been “taken or used,” the report says.

Murphy's office did not return NJ.com's request for comment, the outlet said.

