8,000-Square-Foot Brewery Coming To Vernon Township Will Be Resort Area's First In 30 Years

The space, which has yet to be named, is a joint effort between Muckraker Beermaker and Two Villains Brewing. It will feature a tasting room and private party space while producing and selling beer, seltzer, and other beverages under both brands.

The announcement came in a Wednesday, June 14 post on Muckraker’s Facebook page:

The new space sits between the Mountain Creek resort on Route 94 and the Crystal Springs resort about 4.5 miles away on Wild Turkey Lane.

A post on Two Villians’ Instagram thanked the community for giving the brewery a “warm response” to their return after the closure of their Nyack location in September 2022:

While few other details have been released, owners Tom, Jon, and Sean “go back nearly a decade, to their days of side-by-side tables at homebrew competitions, and are incredibly excited to get started on the next chapter in the journey of both brands,” the post says.

Meanwhile, the Muckraker’s Franklin location on Cork Hill Road will stay open until the transition is made.

Follow Muckraker Beermaker and Two Villians Brewing for the latest updates.

