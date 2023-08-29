Overcast 65°

SHARE

2 Schools Under Shelter-In-Place As Mercedes Flees From Police, Crashes In Sparta (Developing)

Two private schools were put under shelter-in-place orders after a high-speed Mercedes chase and crash in Sparta early on Tuesday, August 29, police said.

Sparta Police
Sparta Police Photo Credit: Sparta Police via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

Sparta Police were patrolling near Demarest Road when they attempted to stop a speeding black Mercedes Benz, they said.

The vehicle sped off and was located after crashing near Tech Flex. The occupants had fled on foot and were arrested shortly after.

Two private schools in the area were put into a shelter-in-place order “out of an abundance of caution,” police said, adding that residents should avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The New Jersey State Police and Sussex County Sherrif’s K9 were also assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE