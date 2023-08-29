2 Schools Under Shelter-In-Place As Mercedes Flees From Police, Crashes In Sparta (Developing)

Sparta Police were patrolling near Demarest Road when they attempted to stop a speeding black Mercedes Benz, they said.

The vehicle sped off and was located after crashing near Tech Flex. The occupants had fled on foot and were arrested shortly after.

Two private schools in the area were put into a shelter-in-place order “out of an abundance of caution,” police said, adding that residents should avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The New Jersey State Police and Sussex County Sherrif’s K9 were also assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.