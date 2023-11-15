18-Year-Old Wins Spot On Sparta School Board

The 18-year-old is one of the state’s youngest to hold a spot.

Wood spent three years at Sparta High School as Student Council President and his senior year as Executive President. He was also elected as the BOE’s Student Representative during his senior year, which, coupled with his nomination to the United States Senate Youth Program by Sparta Township Public Schools, has given him experience in government and a passion to create local change.

Wood ran alongside Jennifer "Lonsky" Grana and Kaitlin Gagnon. The trio incumbents Christina "Longo" Keiling and LeeAnne M. Pitzer.

Wood says the board is in need of a “younger voice at the table…a voice with a vote.” For example, he was credited during his time as the BOE’s student representative with helping prevent a motion from being passed that would have stopped board meetings from being livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person.

“I think it would be a step in the wrong direction to get rid of recording the meetings,” he said. I think it’s important…both of my parents would never be able to make a meeting because they work full-time jobs.”

Wood, Grana, and Gagnon believe Sparta’s 5.8 percent tax hike is a result of overspending and a “lack of common sense budget oversight,” prompting their Stop Raising Taxes slate.

Wood is currently attending Sussex County Community College and says his passion for Sparta and its schools has “never been stronger.”

