Wounded Paterson Man, 19, Charged With Separate Shooting Outside Church

Desmar Ferguson and two others -- another 19-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy -- were shot near the corner of East 18th and Fair streets around 9 p.m. last Friday, April 14.

All three were brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment of non-fatal wounds, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and New Jersey State Police Major Frederick P. Fife, the interim officer in charge of the department.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Ferguson was armed during the incident, Valdes and Fife said.

They also learned that Ferguson was involved in a shooting outside the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street that left a 40-year-old city man in critical condition with multiple wounds around 11:30 p.m. April 7, they said.

That victim was also treated at St. Joe’s.

Ferguson surrendered to police on Wednesday, April 19, after being released from the hospital.

He was charged with attempted murder and weapons counts in connection with the April 7 shooting and weapons offenses in the second incident – and remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.