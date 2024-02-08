Wayne Police Officer Jason Clemente Dies After 7-Year Cancer Battle: 'Unwavering Kindness'

"Detective First Class Jason Clemente was a caring friend and inspiration not only to me as I fought cancer but to all that knew him," Vergano said on Facebook. "We are all better for knowing and working with him.

Vergano said he was directing all flags in the township to fly at half-staff in honor of Clemente.

The West Caldwell Police Department said Clemente would be remembered for his "unwavering kindness and vibrant personality." Clemente worked in West Caldwell from 1995 to 2003.

"Jason had a remarkable ability to forge lifelong connections with anyone he met with his gift for engaging conversation," the department said on Facebook.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

