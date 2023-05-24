Victim Of Hawthorne House Fire Airlifted To Burn Center, Investigators Summoned

No fewer than five people also were treated for smoke inhalation, including police officers who apparently had to force their way into the home on Sunrise Drive off Goffle Hill Road shortly before 2 p.m. May 24.

The State Police helicopter landed on the baseball field at Hawthorne High School, which was sheltered in place, before taking the female victim to the medical center in Livingston.

The fire apparently broke out in the basement of the two-story, wood-frame home and extended to the second floor, where she reportedly was found.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was notified, although it wasn't initially certain why. A possible preliminary cause wasn't discussed.

Records show the home was sold for $384,000 to Ness Properties of Paramus in February. The previous owner was listed as Nancy Williams, 65.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included Wyckoff and Prospect Park firefighters.

