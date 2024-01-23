Overcast 34°

Update: Man Charged In Paterson Stabbing Surrenders To City PD

A man wanted for stabbing a fellow Paterson resident earlier this month surrendered to city police, authorities said.

Stanley Londono

Jerry DeMarco
Stanley Londono, 40, was charged with attempted murder, among other counts, in connection with the Jan. 9 stabbing of a 39-year-old city man on Sherman Avenue near Henry Street shortly after 7 p.m., they said.

The victim survived his wounds.

Londono, meanwhile, turned himself in on Monday, Jan. 22, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-in-Charge Isa Abbassi said in confirming the noontime surrender.

They didn’t address the suspected motive in a brief joint announcement on Tuesday.

Londono remained held in the Bergen County Jail. Besides attempted murder, he’s charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, records show.

