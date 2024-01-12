Unidentified Man's Body Found Amid Wreckage Of Hawthorne Auto Repair Shop Fire

The blaze ignited among tires, pallets and debris, then spread to three trucks behind Luscher’s Automotive between 4th and Lafayette avenues shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, Hawthorne Fire Chief Joseph Speranza said.

The fire also damaged the shop, the fire chief said.

Amid the rubble firefighters found a body, he said.

Authorities need to identify the man and obtain the results of an autopsy before knowing for sure whether he died accidentally, purposefully by his own hand or due to foul play.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James W. Knepper said in a brief joint statement before noon on Friday.“More information will be released when it becomes available.”

ANYONE who might have witnessed something or has any information that could help investigators in the case is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Hawthorne Police Department at (973) 427-1800.

NOTE: Hawthorne police, EMS and Ladies Auxiliary also responded, along with Glen Rock firefighters, Speranza said.

