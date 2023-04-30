Lyndhurst Man, Boy Killed In Horrific Route 80 Crash

A 46-year-old Lyndhurst man and a boy, also from Lyndhurst, were killed in the single-vehicle crash off the eastbound highway in Wayne shortly after 10 a.m. April 30, authorities said.

Two other boys were hospitalized after the Honda Odyssey went off the left side of the Exit 53 ramp near the Routes 46/23 spaghetti bowl and slammed into a utility pole, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The driver, Robert Csapo, 46, and the unidentified boy were killed, Curry said.

Exit 53 was closed for roughly four hours, the sergeant said.

State Police are investigating the cause.

Area firefighters and the state Department of Transportation joined them at the scene.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

