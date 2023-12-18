Trio In Clifton Attacked, Knife-Wielding Assailant Caught Trying To Flee US: Police

Mirsad Kolasinac, 51, was captured by federal agents at JFK Airport in Queens, Police Lt. Robert Anderson said. He remained held on Monday, Dec. 18, in the Bergen County Jail.

Officers responding to an overnight fight outside the Village Square shopping center early this month found two men who'd been stabbed with a large kitchen knife at the Botany Lounge, Anderson said.

One victim, 26, had multiple stab wounds in his legs, as well at facial injuries, the lieutenant said. The second, 29, was stabbed in the upper thigh, he said.

Both victims managed to wrest the knife from Kolasinac, Anderson said.

They had help from a third man, 26, who was cut on his leg during the struggle, he said.

What precipitated the fight wasn't immediately clear.

Kolasinac fled but returned with a hatchet that police said fortunately wasn't used. Then he was gone again, the lieutenant said.

Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital by Clifton Fire Department EMS with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

Clifton police detectives were assisted by the Passaic County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigations Unit, which collected evidence. They obtained a warrant for Kolasinac's arrest on four counts each of aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

US Customs and Border Protection nabbed the Yugoslavian-born Kolasinac at JFK nine days later. He was seized, then later extradited to New Jersey to face the charges.

