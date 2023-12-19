Fair 40°

SHARE

Seen Them? Paterson Girl, 12, Boy, 14, Still Missing

Authorities are hoping someone spots two Paterson youngsters who've gone missing.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Emmanuel Frierson and Amileon Johnson is asked to call the Paterson PD Juvenile Division: (973) 321-1126.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Emmanuel Frierson and Amileon Johnson is asked to call the Paterson PD Juvenile Division: (973) 321-1126.

 Photo Credit: PATERSON PD (all)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Emmanuel Frierson and Amileon Johnson were last seen on Monday, Dec. 18, and are "possibly together in the downtown area by the center of the city," police wrote in an alert.

Emmanuel, who's 14 years old and 6 feet tall, was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Amileon, who's 12, was wearing an olive green hoodie and carrying a black book bag.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find them is asked to call the Paterson PD Juvenile Division: (973) 321-1126.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE