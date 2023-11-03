SEE Anything? Gunman Robs Smoke Shop In Clifton

An employee told police the robber entered the Zara Smoke Shop on Market Street near the Allwood Road triangle wearing a face covering around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Lt. Robert Anderson said.

After making small talk, the employee said, the robber pulled a gun.

He then reportedly forced the employee to empty the register of an undetermined amount of cash.

The robber also swiped an electronic device before fleeing, Anderson said.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, the lieutenant said.

ANYONE who might have seen something, knows something about the holdup or has security video from around that time that might have captured an image of the robber is asked to call the Clifton PD: 973-470-5911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.