COVID-19: One Of NJ's Largest School Districts Remote Until January

Yet another North Jersey school district has postponed in-person learning until 2021.

The latest in Passaic County.

Beginning Monday, all schools in Clifton will switch to remote learning due to a spike in the virus across the state, particularly Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Hudson counties.

Since reopening for in-person learning Oct. 12, 23 students and 12 staff members tested positive for the virus, forcing 398 students and 105 staff members to quarantine, Clifton Schools Superintendent Dr. Danny A. Robertozzi said Wednesday.

Last week, 12 students and four staff members tested positive in Clifton schools, impacting and 155 other students and 33 staff members.

"Two additional schools would have been closed with the cases reported this week alone," Robertozzi said. "These numbers do not include the positive cases and quarantine among our remote student population."

The district is one of the largest in the state, servicing 10,000 students.

Other districts that postponed in-classroom learning until January include Newark, Boonton, Garfield and Wallington.

"With families traveling and gathering this week and over the upcoming November and December holidays, increased cases and quarantines will impact our schools," Robertozzi said.

"The constant disruption of daily operations for students, their families, and our staff with fear of infection and the effects of quarantining are further considerations in this decision. We will reevaluate the situation in mid- January 2021."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.