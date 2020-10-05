COVID-19: 5 Cases Reported In 2 Passaic County Elementary Schools

Five COVID-19 cases were reported at a pair of elementary schools in Passaic County.

The first four cases are students at Wayne's John F. Kennedy School, while a new case was reported last Friday at light at Ryerson School, NorthJersey.com reports citing Superintendent Mark Toback said.

It was not clear if the fifth case was a student or staff member.

Kennedy reopened Monday after being closed Thursday and Friday. Ryerson's Kindergarten classes were switched to remote learning until Oct. 15, as was the school's extended-day program.

Meanwhile, three schools in Demarest and a Haledon were the latest to switch to remote learning in light of COVID-19 cases.

