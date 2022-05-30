Home Where NJ's Shanann Watts, Daughters Were Killed By Husband Hits Market In Secret Listing

The Colorado home where New Jersey native Shanann Watts and her two daughters were killed by Chris Watts has hit the market — secretly.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Saratoga Trail in Frederick is where 36-year-old Watts killed pregnant Shannan, a Passaic native in August 2018. It was listed under a fake address on Frederick Drive, which apparently does not exist, earlier this month, The Sun reports.

"If you are interested in this home, please submit a funding commitment letter from your bank for at least $660,000," the description listing apparently reads.

While Shannan and Chris portrayed an idyllic life on social media, raising their two daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, Chris apparently hoped to start a new life with his new girlfriend before the gruesome killings.

Chris admitted strangling Shannan then smothering their two girls with blankets and burying their bodies in an oil field where he worked.

Bella fought back, as indicated by cuts in her mouth and bite marks on her tongue, while Celeste had no defensive injuries, Weld County district attorney Michael Rourke previously said. Shannan had only one set of fingernail or finger print bruising on her neck, Rourke said.

Chris was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility parole, three to be served consecutively.

A Netflix documentary on the family's murder case, "American Murder: The Family Next Door," was released in September 2020.

