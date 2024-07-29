Prostitution Bust At Motels, Massage Parlors Nets 18 Arrests, $22K: Passaic Sheriff

Acting on citizen complains, multiple divisions of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office conducted a quality of life operation on July 23 and 24, Acting Sheriff Gary Giardina said.

The detail targeted massage parlors and hotels across Passaic County, and found that the establishments were collecting illegal profits through prostitution related activities, Giardina said. The total number seized was $22,206.

During the detail, detectives working in an undercover capacity arrested 18 people for soliciting prostitution, maintaining a house of prostitution, promoting prostitution, and one of the suspects was charged with possession drugs, the acting sheriff said.

The following individuals were arrested on July 23:

Angie Polo (31) of College Point, New York - Massage Parlor; arrested in Passaic, NJ – Possession of CDS, 3rd Degree.

Carmen Obando (35) of Passaic, New Jersey - Massage Parlor; arrested in Passaic, NJ – Soliciting Prostitution.

Chaojun Sun (58) of Queens, New York - Massage Parlor; arrested in Woodland Park, NJ – Soliciting Prostitution.

Yumei Hu (63) of Atlantic City, New Jersey - Massage Parlor; arrested in Woodland Park, NJ – Soliciting Prostitution and for Maintaining a House of Prostitution.

Chen Huifang (45) of Paterson, New Jersey - Massage Parlor; arrested in Paterson, NJ – Soliciting Prostitution, Maintaining a House of Prostitution.

Ahkyeong Choi (53) of Passaic, New Jersey - Massage Parlor; arrested in Passaic, NJ – Soliciting Prostitution, Maintaining a House of Prostitution.

Anny Perea (34) of Passaic, New Jersey - Massage Parlor; arrested in Passaic, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution and Maintaining a House of Prostitution.

Tianyu Fu (53) of Flushing, New York - Massage Parlor; arrested in Clifton, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution.

Yingai Jin (49) of Queens, New York - Massage Parlor; arrested in Clifton, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution.

The following individuals were arrested on July 24, 2024:

Haiyai Xiong (46) of Passaic, New Jersey - Massage Parlor; arrested in Passaic, NJ – Soliciting Prostitution.

Li Zhang (38) of Passaic, New Jersey - Massage Parlor; arrested in Passaic, NJ – Maintaining a House of Prostitution.

Miguelina Rosario Pina (41) of Paterson, New Jersey - Massage Parlor; arrested in Woodland Park, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution and Maintaining a House of Prostitution, 3rd Degree.

Josefina Pena (57) of Wayne, New Jersey - Hotel Arrest in Wayne, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution and Maintaining a House of Prostitution.

Tihanny Sanchez (26) of Wayne, New Jersey - Hotel Arrest in Wayne, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution and Maintaining a House of Prostitution.

Lin Alhsueh (65) of Wayne, New Jersey - Hotel Arrest in Wayne, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution.

Ediana Dos Santos (39) of Wayne, New Jersey - Hotel Arrest in Wayne, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution.

Eufracia Montero (47) of Clifton, New Jersey - Hotel Arrest in Clifton, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution.

Glenny Dejesus (46) of Clifton, New Jersey - Hotel Arrest in Clifton, NJ - Soliciting Prostitution.

