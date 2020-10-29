Wayne PD: Illegal Gun Found In Home Of Man Prohibited From Having One

Wayne police said they found a gun in the home of a local man who’s prohibited from having one.

Acting on a tip, detectives armed with a search warrant searched Eric Phenix, 31, at his apartment and found him carrying a gun part and some cocaine, Detective Capt. Daniel Daly said.

Phenix then “directed officers to the hiding spot of the full firearm,” a semi-automatic handgun with the serial number removed, Daly said.

The captain didn’t specify the reason for a court order that prevents Phenix from having a firearm, Daly said.

Among the “certain persons” prohibited by state law from having a gun are those convicted of a variety of crimes, ranging from burglary to homicide, as well as those who have been convicted of a domestic violence-related offense or been institutionalized for a mental disorder.

Phenix remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on a variety of weapons charges, drug possession and contempt of a court order.

