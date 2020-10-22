Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Fleeing Suspect Breaks Into Franklin Lakes Home, Assaults Terrified Woman
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wayne Driver, 22, Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Paterson Motorist

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Asante Cugliari
Asante Cugliari Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 22-year-old Wayne man was arrested this week and charged with death by auto for a summer crash that killed a Paterson man.

Why Asante Cugliari was charged in the Aug. 9 death of Gustavo Marte, 58, wasn’t explained in a brief statement released by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora following a court appearance Thursday in Paterson.

Their statement only said that Cugliari was arrested Wednesday and charged with death by auto and vehicular homicide “based on the results of [an] investigation” by the prosecutor’s office and city police.

Responders said that Cugliari was speeding and ran a stop sign before his 2013 Hyundai Genesis collided with Marte’s 2008 Dodge Charger at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and East 26th Street.

The Central Judicial Processing Court judge ordered Cugliari held in the Passaic County Jail pending the results of a detention hearing scheduled for this coming Monday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.