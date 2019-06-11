Contact Us
Breaking News: More Charges Added Against Morris County Math Teacher Accused Of Stalking Student
WATCH: Dramatic Footage Shows Armed Holdup Of Bloomfield Gas Station

A man is seen pointing a gun at a clerk during the robbery of a Bloomfield gas station last week
A man is seen pointing a gun at a clerk during the robbery of a Bloomfield gas station last week

Police in Bloomfield arrested an East Orange teen shortly after he allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint last week.

Surveillance video of the Oct. 30 robbery released by police shows a young man in a hooded sweatshirt pointing a gun at a clerk as she frantically pulls cash from a register drawer. The man also pointed the gun at others in the station.

The robber entered the Sunoco at 72 Bloomfield Ave. around 4:30 p.m. and made off with $1,636, police said. The robbery took less than a minute.

Officers Jen Horn and Georgeo Antinori, who responded to investigate, located someone who matched the suspect's description on Abbington Avenue in neighboring Newark. He was stopped as other officers located a white plastic bag containing cash as well as a handgun that had been ditched behind some bushes near where the suspect had been stopped, police said.

Mickens J. Meranville, 18, was charged with robbery, weapons offenses and three counts of aggravated assault.

"I would like to commend the quick action of responding officers to the scene of the robbery and accurate information given by the store attendant," said Public Safety Direector Samuel DeMaio.

"This information assisted in locating the suspect quickly and apprehending an offender and the weapon used."

