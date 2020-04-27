Virtual Promotions: 24 Passaic Police Officers, Firefighters Sworn To New Posts Via Zoom

It wasn't the NFL draft, though it looked somewhat like it as two dozen Passaic police officers and firefighters were sworn in Monday via Zoom.

Mayor Hector Carlos Lora presided over the unprecedented virtual ceremony, during which 19 police officers and five firefighters were officially promoted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The firefighters were delayed but made it to the show after responding to a four-alarm fire on Dayton Avenue during which they and their Clifton colleagues rescued a 4-year-old girl and her mother, Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost.

"Be safe, be smart, be well," Trentacost told the promoted firefighters.

All but one of the 19 promoted police officers has at least 15 years of experience on the job, Police Chief Luis Guzman said.

"A very, very smart, dedicated group of people are taking a step up," the chief said.

"Leadership is about making others better in your presence and making sure when you are not around and in your absence they will continue to lead," Guzman told the promoted officers."

Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik and Prosecutor Camelia Valdes were among the virtual guests.

Gov. Phil Murphy sent a recorded message. “God bless you for your selfless service,” Murphy said. “Congratulations to each and every one of you.”

“New Jersey is counting on you now more than ever,” Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. added via a phone call.

WATCH the ceremony here: https://www.facebook.com/PassaicCityHall/videos/

Those sworn to their new positions:

Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Schaer

Police Capt. Ralph Denna

Police Capt. Ricky Rivers

Fire Battalion Chief Robert Munier

Fire Capt. Damien Pilipski

Fire Capt. Jabob Hrywniak

Fire Capt. James Kovacs

Fire Lt. Mark Mastaj

Police Lt. Claudia Aguirre-Cruz

Police Lt. James Lane

Police Lt. Patrick Burnett

Police Lt. Michael Kisfalvi

Police Lt. Alexander Castellon

Police Sgt. Dianne Ortiz

Police Sgt. Jason Cancel

Police Sgt. Joanne Garcia

Police Sgt. Marvin Eugene

Police Sgt. Roberto Cancel Jr.

Police Sgt. Daniel Cohen

Police Sgt. Juan Clavijo

Police Sgt. Miguel Cruz

Police Sgt. Edgar Morales

Police Sgt. John Rodriguez

Police Sgt. Katie Velarde

Passaic's virtual promotions on Zoom. PASSAIC CITY HALL

