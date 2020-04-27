Virtual Promotions: 24 Passaic Police Officers, Firefighters Sworn To New Posts Via Zoom

It wasn't the NFL draft, though it looked somewhat like it as two dozen Passaic police officers and firefighters were sworn in Monday via Zoom.
Mayor Hector Carlos Lora presided over the unprecedented virtual ceremony, during which 19 police officers and five firefighters were officially promoted amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The firefighters were delayed but made it to the show after responding to a four-alarm fire on Dayton Avenue during which they and their Clifton colleagues rescued a 4-year-old girl and her mother, Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost.
SEE: Firefighters Rescue Mother, Child From Burning Passaic Building (w/PHOTOS)
"Be safe, be smart, be well," Trentacost told the promoted firefighters.
All but one of the 19 promoted police officers has at least 15 years of experience on the job, Police Chief Luis Guzman said.
"A very, very smart, dedicated group of people are taking a step up," the chief said.
"Leadership is about making others better in your presence and making sure when you are not around and in your absence they will continue to lead," Guzman told the promoted officers."
Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik and Prosecutor Camelia Valdes were among the virtual guests.
Gov. Phil Murphy sent a recorded message. “God bless you for your selfless service,” Murphy said. “Congratulations to each and every one of you.”
“New Jersey is counting on you now more than ever,” Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. added via a phone call.
WATCH the ceremony here: https://www.facebook.com/PassaicCityHall/videos/
Those sworn to their new positions:
- Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Schaer
- Police Capt. Ralph Denna
- Police Capt. Ricky Rivers
- Fire Battalion Chief Robert Munier
- Fire Capt. Damien Pilipski
- Fire Capt. Jabob Hrywniak
- Fire Capt. James Kovacs
- Fire Lt. Mark Mastaj
- Police Lt. Claudia Aguirre-Cruz
- Police Lt. James Lane
- Police Lt. Patrick Burnett
- Police Lt. Michael Kisfalvi
- Police Lt. Alexander Castellon
- Police Sgt. Dianne Ortiz
- Police Sgt. Jason Cancel
- Police Sgt. Joanne Garcia
- Police Sgt. Marvin Eugene
- Police Sgt. Roberto Cancel Jr.
- Police Sgt. Daniel Cohen
- Police Sgt. Juan Clavijo
- Police Sgt. Miguel Cruz
- Police Sgt. Edgar Morales
- Police Sgt. John Rodriguez
- Police Sgt. Katie Velarde
