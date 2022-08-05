Van Barrels Through Brand New Clifton Hot Dog Stand Days After Feud: Report

A bright red van barreled through a service window of a brand new hot dog stand in Clifton, not long after the owner received accusations of stealing from former business owners, NJ Advance Media reports.

The incident at the Original Jumbo’s on Van Houten Avenue happened Wednesday, May 4, less than a week after the shop opened and now forcing it shut for repairs.

Owner Dave Martina tells NJ.com that he'd recently been accused of stealing the photos, logo and photos from a previous hot dog business operating out of the same location more than five decades ago.

Clifton police say they believe the incident was an accident, but an email sent by Rich Gebbia to Martina and obtained by NJ.com may indicate otherwise:

"That’s what happens when you disrespect the elders of... the rightful founders and originators of 'Jumbo’s Italian Ices and Hot Dogs,'" the email apparently reads.

