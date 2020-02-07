Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

US Marshals Capture Reputed ‘Glock Boys’ Member Accused In Paterson Gang War Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glock Boys Second Single off The 230k Mixtape #SquadSh*tOnly
Glock Boys Second Single off The 230k Mixtape #SquadSh*tOnly Video Credit: Twoo Times

U.S. Marshals captured a reputed member of Paterson’s 1st Ward “Glock Boys” wanted for shooting a man last November as part of ongoing gang warfare in the Silk City.

Paterson police took custody of Rashad A. McCaskill, 35, from federal authorities on Wednesday, authorities said Thursday. Federal marshals arrested him on Pearl Street in Manhattan’s Financial District on Jan. 8, they said.

McCaskill had a prior record of gang-related violence, including a 2016 bust for having a loaded, stolen .45-caliber handgun, along with illegal hollow-point bullets and several heroin folds for sale.

One of McCaskill’s brothers, Delshawn Lowery, was charged in a shooting that injured six people in 2014.

Another brother, Kasiem McCaskill, was killed in a shooting as he tried to broker a gang-turf truce two days short of his 23rd birthday in 2016.

Rashad McCaskill

PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities say members of the Glock Boys have shot dozens of people, killing at least two, in gang wars over the past several years – mostly with their main rivals, the “230 Boys."

The Glock Boys have also produced videos dancing with and displaying guns, along with fists full of cash.

McCaskill is accused of shooting a 21-year-old city man on Marshall Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. last Nov. 23.

Paterson detectives identified him after an exhaustive investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest in January, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service found him five days later, they said.

A judge ordered McCaskill held in the Passaic County Jail on charges of attempted murder and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.