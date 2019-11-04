UPDATE: Barricaded Tenant With Knife Tasered After Starting Apartment Fire

An emotionally disturbed man was tasered and taken into custody after he came at Teaneck police with a knife and then retreated into his apartment and started a fire, responders said.

Officers subdued the man shortly after the fire broke out in a top-floor unit of the three-story Chestnut Street apartment building, Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said.

Firefighters quickly got the two-alarm blaze under control, he said.

Police had to taser the man, who was treated for smoke inhalation, responders said.

A Hackensack FAST team and firefighters from Bergenfield and Englewood were among the assisting responders.

Bergenfield, Bogota and Ridgefield Park firefighters covered the township.

