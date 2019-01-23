Unlicensed Driver Nabbed By Saddle Brook Police Officer Turns Out To Be Escaped Fugitive

A Saddle Brook patrol officer making a traffic stop caught an escaped fugitive from Kentucky.

Officer Matt Benus ran a computer check after stopping the vehicle on eastbound Route 46 and discovered not only that Peter J. Griffin, 33, Route 46 had both a suspended driver's license and registration.

He was also wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Franklin County.

Griffin escaped from a minimum-security facility after being convicted in January 2016 of first-degree methamphetamine possession, records show.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings after county sheriff’s officers collected him in Saddle Brook.

