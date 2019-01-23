Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hasbrouck Heights Nab Four After Victim Is Beaten, Robbed On Street
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Unlicensed Driver Nabbed By Saddle Brook Police Officer Turns Out To Be Escaped Fugitive

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Peter J. Griffin
Peter J. Griffin Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin County (KY) Sheriff

A Saddle Brook patrol officer making a traffic stop caught an escaped fugitive from Kentucky.

Officer Matt Benus ran a computer check after stopping the vehicle on eastbound Route 46 and discovered not only that Peter J. Griffin, 33, Route 46 had both a suspended driver's license and registration.

He was also wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Franklin County.

Griffin escaped from a minimum-security facility after being convicted in January 2016 of first-degree methamphetamine possession, records show.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings after county sheriff’s officers collected him in Saddle Brook.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.