A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed and three other victims were injured Wednesday, May 11 in Paterson, various news reports say.

Gunfire broke out at the corner of Essex and Madison streets around 10:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media says citing Mayor Andre Sayegh.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was handling the investigation. The Girl's name was not immediately released.

