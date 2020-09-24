SEEN HIM? Endangered Newark Man Last Spotted Leaving Clifton Clinic More Than Year Ago

He has a hitch in his step and is missing the tip of his left pinkie. Police from Clifton and Newark have been trying to find him for more than a year now. They need your help.

Michael Davis, 58, of Newark went missing after leaving a Clifton health services program more than 13 month ago.

Davis – who police said was diagnosed with medical conditions that could affect his well-being -- wasn’t on a shuttle bus that was supposed to take him back to his Ridge Street home after leaving Adult Family Health Services on Orchard Street in Clifton around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

He was seen an hour and a half or so before then walking in the area of Colfax Avenue near Clifton Avenue.

The trail since than has been cold, they said.

“Since the beginning of the investigation, all indications have pointed to the fact that Michael willingly chose not to return home,” Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said Thursday.

“However, his family remains concerned for his welfare and unfortunately, efforts to locate him to date have proven unsuccessful,” Bracken said.

Davis is about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black track pants and white sneakers, Bracken said.

“He is missing the tip of his pinkie finger on his left hand and walks with an irregular gait,” the lieutenant said.

Davis was known to frequent the Bradley Court Housing Complex (46 North Munn Avenue, Newark), he added.

One catch: “His appearance may have changed significantly,” Bracken said.

Please share this story.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Davis is asked to contact Clifton detectives at (973) 470-5908 or Newark detectives at (973) 491-8937 or (973) 491-8938.

Anyone who sees Davis or knows where to find him is asked to contact the Clifton Police Department Communications Center: (973) 470-5911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.