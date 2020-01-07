Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: State Police Pursuit Into Rockland Tops 100 MPH, Ends In Arrest
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Passaic Woman, 78, With Alzheimer's Goes Missing

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Gloria Rivera left her Quincy Street residence in Passaic around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through the rear yard, city police said.
Gloria Rivera left her Quincy Street residence in Passaic around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through the rear yard, city police said. Photo Credit: Passaic PD

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday finding a 78-year-old Passaic woman with Alzheimer’s.

Gloria Rivera left her Quincy Street residence around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through the rear yard (see image above, right), city police said.

They described her as 5-foot-1 and 117 pounds, with brown eyes and partially gray hair.

She was wearing a green jacket with a "Teva Pharmaceutical" label, black jeans, black and white shoes and a navy blue shirt.

“Ms. Rivera suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and other medical conditions that make her a high-risk missing person,” police said.

Anyone who sees Gloria or knows where to find her is asked to immediately contact the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3900.

PLEASE SHARE THIS ALERT. THANK YOU.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.