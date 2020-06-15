Secaucus PD: Firefighters Rescue Sweating, Crying Girls From 140-Degree Car As Caretaker Shops

A Paterson woman was charged with leaving her two kids in a 140-degree car for nearly 25 minutes while she shopped in Secaucus, police said.

A Restaurant Depot shopper who saw the girls, 4 and 2, inside of the car called police around 4 p.m. Friday, when the temperature outside was 85 degrees, Chief Dennis Miller told NJ.com.

The girls were "sweating a profusely crying" after firefighters opened the car doors and took them out, Miller said. The temperature inside of the vehicle was approximately 140 degrees, according to Miller.

Yamelth Olivo-Rodriguez, 23, was arrested when she came out to her car around 4:30 p.m., police said. She was charged with child endangerment, served a complaint and released from police custody. It was not clear if Olivo-Rodriguez was the girls' mother.

The girls were given fluids and evaluated at the scene then taken into protective custody, the chief said.

