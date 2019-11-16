Contact Us
Rutherford Pedestrian, 32, Struck Outside Train Station

Jerry DeMarco
Station Square, Rutherford
A 32-year-old Rutherford man was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening Saturday morning after being struck by a car near the borough train station.

The victim was in the crosswalk at what is known as Station Square at Erie Avenue near the East Rutherford border just after 10:30 a.m. when he was struck by a Nissan Versa driven by a 29-year-old Kearny woman, Lt. Marc Amatucci said.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, Amatucci said.

Officer Andrzej Hein issued the driver a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, the lieutenant said.

ALSO SEE: A Lyndhurst woman on her way to work was killed when her truck slammed into a tree early Saturday, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/lyndhurst/police-fire/work-bound-lyndhurst-woman-killed-when-truck-hits-tree/779338/

