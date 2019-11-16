Rutherford Pedestrian, 32, Struck Outside Train Station

A 32-year-old Rutherford man was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening Saturday morning after being struck by a car near the borough train station.

The victim was in the crosswalk at what is known as Station Square at Erie Avenue near the East Rutherford border just after 10:30 a.m. when he was struck by a Nissan Versa driven by a 29-year-old Kearny woman, Lt. Marc Amatucci said.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, Amatucci said.

Officer Andrzej Hein issued the driver a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, the lieutenant said.

