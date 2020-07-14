RECOGNIZE HIM? Clifton Woman, 20, Says Stranger Groped Her In Broad Daylight

A 20-year-old Clifton woman told police a man came up from behind and grabbed her breast as she walked along a downtown street.

The woman said she was walking on Main Avenue near Hadley Avenue just after 8 a.m. July 2 when the stranger accosted her, reaching into the front of her top to grab her breast, before running away.

She wasn't injured, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

He asked that anyone who might have witnessed the assault or has surveillance video or other information that could help the investigation contact the Clifton Police Detective Division at (973) 470-5908.

