Prosecutor: Midland Park HS Neighbor Had 263 Child Porn Files

An unemployed man who lives across the street from Midland Park Junior Senior High School was caught with more than 250 images of child pornography, authorities said.

A judge on Friday ordered 31-year-old Jeff Vaz released pending a hearing on charges of endangerment by possessing child pornography.

Vaz was arrested a day earlier by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit after a warranted search of his home, the prosecutor said.

The investigators learned that Vaz “used the Internet to view, download, or possess approximately 263 digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Midland Park police, as well as members of his Cyber Crimes Task Force from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Lyndhurst and River Vale police departments.

