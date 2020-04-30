Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Paterson Police Chase Down Accused Gunman In January Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Leighmeir Singletary
Leighmeir Singletary Photo Credit: Courtesy: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

He gave them the slip a month ago, but this time Paterson detectives captured a 19-year-old resident wanted for a January shooting in one of the city’s deadliest neighborhoods.

Leighmeir Singletary tried to run again after investigators spotted him Tuesday night on Godwin Avenue, authorities said.

Detectives had obtained a warrant for Singletary’s arrest following an Jan. 11 shooting on nearby Summer Street.

He got away the first time police chased him, on March 16, in the same neighborhood, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

This time, they found him carrying 42 envelopes of heroin, Valdes and Baycora said.

Police charged Singletary with attempted murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and eluding, along with drug and weapons counts that guarantee at least five years in state prison upon conviction.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

