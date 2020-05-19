Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Paterson PD: Detectives Smash Drug Operation, Seize 5,182 Heroin Folds, Handgun, Six Suspects

Jerry DeMarco
634 E 27th St., Paterson
634 E 27th St., Paterson Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Sheriff / INSET: Googlemaps

Paterson detectives smashed an Eastside drug operation, arresting several people and seizing 5,182 heroin folds, a handgun and hollow-point ammunition, authorities said.

Investigators watched Monday as two men – one from Paterson, the other from Rockland – separately bought a combined 182 heroin folds at a house on East 27th Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

After arresting both, they obtained the necessary warrants and raided the house, Speziale said.

Seized in addition to the heroin were 29 Percocet pills, two bags of pot, a .380-caliber Hi-Point Model CF380 handgun, eight rounds of ammo for it and $4,863 in suspected drug cash, he said.

Arrested on various drug and weapons charges were residents Ernesto Regalado, 24, and Juan Carlos Regalado, 20, as well as Jose Classen, 24, of Lodi, Kelsi Beadle, 21, of Teaneck and Nick Colon, 38, of Paterson.

